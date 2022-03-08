South Korean Tattoo Artists working illegally to create their art

Ilwol Hongdam, a South Korean tattoo artist, has inked nearly 4,000 people over the past ten years. Many of these people flew in from all over South Korea to visit him.

More than 371,000 Instagram usersHe is one the most popular names in South Korean business. His intricate creations are influenced from traditional Korean art and have attracted fans all over the globe.

The problem is that he is doing something illegal.

Although tattooing is legal in South Korea, it is considered a medical procedure and may only be performed by licensed medical professionals. Hongdam is just one of the 3000 registered tattoo artists with the organization. Korea Tattoo AssociationA doctor is not an alcoholic. If caught, They must meet a minimumA two-year sentence in prison, or a fine up to one million won ($822)

“Some artists draw on canvas or even rocks, I happen to draw on skin. Why is that illegal? It’s not justified,”Insider was told by the 35-year old.

However, he is optimistic that there will be change, given the recent attention paid to the issue by politicians. The ruling party candidate was elected as the president-elect on Wednesday. Lee Jaemyung has made promisesTo back bills that would legalize tattooing, currently pending in parliament. Ryu Ho–jeong was the lawmaker. A bill was proposed to allow trained tattoo artists to be legally certified. Pictures of her at the National Assembly promoting the bill instantly became viral after she showed up wearing erasable tattoos.

Insider interviewed seven South Korean tattooists about the paradox that is at the heart of their craft. While they use social-media to attract customers, their workshops are hidden in basements to avoid the scrutiny of law enforcement. Insider spoke with seven female tattoo artists about additional challenges. They are unable to report incidents of sexual misconduct from customers.

“People have tried to lobby for tattoo legalization for a long time, but it’s never been in the spotlight as much as it has in the past year,”Hongdam spoke.

“I hope they’re very serious and not just doing all this to appeal to young voters,”Hongdam spoke.

Insider asked Ryu and Lee for comment but neither responded immediately.

It was once a stigma. Now it is a fashion trend

Tattoos are a long-held stigma in South Korea. However, the younger generation is now accepting them.

“Having a permanent mark engraved on one’s body was a source of social shame and lower status, because they were associated with criminal gangs or slaves,”Jo Elfving Hwang is the director of the Korea Research Centre, University of Western Australia.

“But now tattoos are quite popular in Korea, and it’s not unusual to see younger people sporting them,” Elfving-Hwang continued. “Tattoos are becoming fashionable, and perhaps even a signifier of individuality.”

The following is an extract from the Korea Tattoo AssociationAt least 1 million people have tattoos in the country. The tattooing industry generates approximately 200 billion won ($164million) annually.

All of the top celebrities, such as Jungkook from BTS’ superstar boy band, heart-throb actor So Ji-sub, Ji Chang-wook and Lee Hyori, have tattoos.

Lee has multiple tattoos all over her body, including a floral pattern on her shoulder and the word “love”On her neck is script and small motifs. Cosmopolitan Korea has covered several photo shoots featuring her tattoos, including one in 2017. Fans were very gratefulInstagram

“They’re seen as trendsetters,” Elfving-Hwang said.





Lee Hyori is a K-pop star. She is considered a trendsetter for her many tattoos.



Getty Images: The Chosunilbo JNS/Imazins







However, celebrities are often required to cover up tattoos when appearing on mainstream TV. Jungkook, for instance, covered his tattoos with long sleeves and bandages. Talk show broadcast by KBS public broadcaster.

Working underground

Despite the changing social attitudes, South Korea’s law means tattoo artists have to work underground — Sometimes literally.

Hongdam’s office is in an empty building that has no signage. Customers are only given the address the day before they arrive. He said that he sometimes gives clients the address of a nearby spot and picks them from there.

Sol is another well-known tattoo artist who has more than a thousand followers. Followers on Instagram: 572,000A studio located in trendy Hongdae is run by a nondescript woman named Sol. While the area is full of trendy clothing stores and cafes, it’s hard to imagine what Sol’s shop looks like from the outside.

“You cannot proudly hang a signboard outside your tattoo shop. All tattoo shops in Korea have to be operated in private,”Sol is well-known for his detailed drawings of animals and flowers.





Sol is a tattoo artist who is famous for his exquisite tattoos of animals.



Sol







Sol and Hongdam both stated that although the police are not inclined to pursue tattoo artists actively, they will investigate any reports. Although both artists stated that they have so far avoided any trouble, they do know of other tattoo artists who have not had the same luck.

Kim, a tattooist with the lastname Kim, was placed on probation for three years and fined three million won ($2,450). Kim tattooed without a medical licence. Per Yonhap news agency.

For the same reason, a second artist was also placed on probation and fined six-million won. Money S is a Korean economic magazine.. The outlet stated that the penalty was applied to the artist’s five million won earnings over a period of one year and a-half.

Top tattoo artists can charge more than $400 an hour, but younger artists would earn much less, Hongdam said.

It’s even harder to be a female artist in tattoos

It’s perhaps even more challenging for female tattoo artists, who are vulnerable to sexual harassment by customers — but who, because they’re operating under the table, cannot report them.

A female tattoo artist who is only interested in her own work Ragyeom artistThe Insider “Tattooing is an illegal business, so revealing ourselves to the police puts us at risk, even if we become victims of abuse.”

It’s not unusual for female tattoo artists to only work with female customers.





Ragyeom (whose artwork is here) says that some female tattoo artists work exclusively with women customers to avoid any sexual harassment by men.



Ragyeom







Artists who are also female tattoo artists Youngbinn Sohn30-year-old Lisa said that male clients have sent her unsolicited images of sexually explicit images to several female colleagues in the field. These instances make it seem like the women can’t keep their mouths shut.

“In this business, I am always afraid of getting in trouble,”Sohn said that his tattoo designs feature clean lines and simple lines.





Youngbinn Sohn (inblack) claims that male clients have sent her uninvited images of their female tattoo artists.



Youngbinn Sohn







Instagram stars

There is a stark contrast in how Korean tattoo artists work and how they promote their work. These artists work in shadows but have gone viral on social media, especially Instagram.

The biggest names in the South Korean industry have hundreds of thousands of followers on the platform, with some, like oozy_tattooAmassing 1,000,000 fans.

“For us, social media is everything since we can’t openly advertise otherwise,”Hongdam. “I’m grateful for it because it has helped many of us to get our names out there and meet clients from all over the world.”

Their studios were located in quiet residential areas, so they were difficult to find. However, I assumed that the artists rented these places as they are cheaper than regular shops.

Hongdam (@ilwolhongdam), shared this post

Insider was told by Teresa Chan, a Singaporean beauty market manager, that she flew to Seoul three times to be inked by three different artists. They were discovered via Instagram.

In 2015, her first tattoo was a triangle containing the word “Love” “forward,”Hongdam. The second, which was taken in 2017, was of a flying Dandelion. DoyThe third was a rose-lily hybrid made by a year later. Nando.

“Korean tattoos are so different from the styles available elsewhere. Artists there are really good with fine line drawings, which I really admire,”Chan stated. “Ever since I saw their work on Instagram, I knew I wanted to get tattoos only from them.”





Teresa Chan flew from Singapore to Seoul three times to get inked. One was in 2015 from Hongdam (in dark).



Teresa Chan







She said that she did not know they were working in secret before the interview.

“All of their studios were in quiet residential areas and they weren’t easy to find, but I just assumed the artists rented those places because they’re cheaper than regular shops,”She spoke.

“But all of the artists were very meticulous and professional, and so patient in going through what I wanted with me. I never got the feeling that they were doing any of it secretly,”She continued.

Sol, a Korean tattoo artist, believes that being forced by the law to work illegally might have made them even more talented at what they do.

“We must avoid any friction with guests because our work is illegal. Therefore, Korean tattooists pay even more attention to hygiene, spend a lot of time in design and treatment, and really work hard to be as professional as possible,”He stated.

Insider spoke with several Korean tattoo artists about how it is ironic that they are considered outcasts in their homeland, despite their international success.

“We may be known worldwide thanks to social media, but the reality is that our businesses cannot be proudly open,”Sol.

“We shouldn’t have to be seen as doctors to give people tattoos. We are designers and artists,”He added.