South Carolina woman Accused of Killing Bride In DUI Crash Denied Bond

Samantha Miller was 34 when she died the night after her wedding in April. She and Aric Hutchinson were riding in a golf car together following their reception. South Carolina.

Jaime Komoroski was a suspect in the case and appeared before the court to ask for bond.

Miller’s mother, heartbroken, spoke in the court.

“The defendant made the conscious decision to get into her vehicle after drinking all day and take away my daughter,” the late bride’s mother said. “She didn’t just kill our daughter, she killed all of us.”

Miller’s father was overcome with grief.

“I would give anything to hug my daughter again. Anything, anything,” he said.

She says that daily events remind her of what happened on the fatal night.

“When the sirens go off and I think about that time running down the street screaming my sister’s name,” the bride’s sister said.

Komoroski’s mother, father, sister and brother were also in court.

The suspect was ordered to remain in jail without bail by the judge.

After the hearing, the bride’s mother requested that her late daughter’s maiden name, not her married name, be used.

