South Carolina Teen Who Loses Arm in Farming Accident Still Fishes, Hunts, and Plays Lacrosse

A South Carolina sophomore high school senior isn’t going to let a handicap stop him from doing the things he loves.

Six months ago, the teenager lost an arm in a farming accident. It became stuck in a Hay Baler. Since then, he has been competing in lacrosse at school and still manages to fish, one of his favorite pastimes.

Three professional anglers visited him recently, while they were in town to attend the Bassmaster Classic. They stopped by to say hello and pay respects.

Jacob Powroznik, Greg Hackney, and Anthony Gagliardi came to Conner’s lacrosse practice last week.

“What happened to Conner was tragic, it could have went a lot of different ways,” Powroznik said.

“We’re not here to inspire, we’re here because we are inspired by Conner,” said Gagliardi.

A GoFundMeTo help with medical and prosthetic costs, a special account was established. “Conner is an awesome person and great kid with an infectious smile and joyful spirit,” organizer Kaitlin Distler wrote on the site.

Conner believes that it is important to keep going.

“Whatever happens in life, just let it happen,” Conner spoke to WHNS-TV. “God’s got a plan and you’re going to do good either way.”