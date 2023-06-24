Soundtrack and locations for filming the ending

The Perfect Find is the newest rom-com to land on Netflix and we’re here with a complete guide for fans of the film, with an explainer for its ending, soundtrack and filming locations.

*WARNING: Spoilers ahead for The Perfect Find*

There’s nothing better than a chilled night in watching a movie at the end of a long week and Netflix has become the home of easy-going rom-coms over the past few years.

The streaming service’s latest arrival, The Perfect Find, is another entry in the genre that will leave fans pining for more romance in their own lives as it tells the story of Jenna, a woman who has just gone through a messy public breakup and a high-profile firing.

Jenna is determined to start anew and returns home to New York. She gets hired by the ruthless fashion mogul Darcy.

Matters are complicated, however, when Jenna starts to fall for a charming and much younger colleague named Eric, who just so happens to be Darcy’s son.

The Perfect Find was filmed in which country?

The Perfect Find took place in New Jersey and in New York City.

Filming began on this rom-com in June of 2021. It lasted several months, until August.

The Perfect Find features the following locations: Hudson County, Newark, and Jersey City. All of these are located in New Jersey.

In July 2021, production moved from Manhattan to New York City.

New York is obviously a popular location for film crews but New Jersey still has its fans in the moviemaking business, with it attracting big-name productions including Succession, John Wick: Chapter 4, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, The Sopranos, House, The Godfather, Goodfella and 2019’s Joker all using the state for filming.

Soundtrack explored

The Perfect Find has a soundtrack that is full of licensed music to underscore emotional scenes in the movie. The songs featured in this film are:

Perfect Find end explained

It wouldn’t be a rom-com if Jenna and Eric’s love affair didn’t face an obstacle or two and that’s exactly what The Perfect Find throws in their way.

Jenna & Eric begin dating but try to keep it a secret. Their relationship might attract the anger of Darcy, and both could lose their jobs.

Darcy even gives Jenna a warning as he tries to ensure that neither she nor Eric are distracted at the office.

The relationship is not over, and neither of the two are ready to end it. However, jealousy starts to grow between them when they both have a confrontation with their respective ex-partners.

After setting the record straight on their past relationships, Jenna and Eric’s romance appears to be back on… until Darcy literally catches them In the act.

It is not surprising that she’s angry at Jenna for continuing to date Eric, despite the warnings she had given earlier. So she fires Jenna right there.

The story continues months after Eric leaves Darzine. Jenna is now a teacher at Columbia University.

Jenna invites Eric for a meet-up and then drops the shocking news that she’s pregnant. Eric’s reaction is initially stunned and he leaves the room to have some thought.

Darcy catches word of this latest development and tracks Jenna down herself and the pair have a heart-to-heart where Darcy admits that she’s been overprotective of her son after Eric’s own father was killed and she gives her blessing to their relationship.

The Perfect Find ends with the news that Jenna and Eric are back together and expecting a boy, and both couldn’t be more excited about the next chapter of their lives.

The Perfect can be streamed now at Netflix After releasing Friday, 23 June 2023.