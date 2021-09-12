Soul Food Child Star Aaron Meeks AKA Ahmad Now 35! And Does It Look Different 17 Years After Series?

The popular sitcom has been around for 17 years “Soul Food” aired. It became a fan favorite in the year it was shown and one of the major characters looks different from what he used to be.

Over two decades ago, “Soul Food” was a fan favorite and quickly became a favorite on the screen. However, since the show last aired, viewers have wondered what has Becoming Each cast member has.

One of the stars fans have been most curious about is the little Ahmad played by Actor Aaron Meeks. Followers of the hit sitcoms must have wondered how Aaron’s life panned and what he looks like now.

Aaron Meeks, a picture of him as a child actor. Photo by Youtube/Movieclips”Soul Food”

AARON LOOKS DIFFERENT

The statement “how times flies” Viewers would be most likely to hear the story when they see the charmed teen who warmed them look in less than a decade.

Like many cast members, Meeks’ career has not only advanced, his Looks Both his height and body have changed. However, such changes can be expected from a 35-year-old.

Aaron Meeks during The 32nd Annual NAACP Image Awards at Universal Amphitheatre in Universal, California.

Meeks, who played the pre-teen son of Maxine played by Vanessa A. Williams, has tried to stay off the spotlight in the years that followed after the show, and judging from the number of followers on his Instagram ( 2,030 followers), he does not seem to be pursuing fame.

From his Instagram pictures, Meeks has more facial hair than he did when he first graced the screens some decades ago. Also, his body looks more built and muscular, which shows that he might have been hitting the gym.

Despite the bodily changes he has experienced over the years, it would still be easy for fans to spot him as the kid from “Soul Food” and possibly ask for a selfie. However, it is worthy of mentioning that the actor is now a family man.

WHERE ARE THE SOUL FOOD STARS?

Meeks is not the only star from “Soul Food” to have caught the attention of fans. Other characters like Rockmond Dunbar (Kenny Chadway) proved to be popular figures while the show ran.

Dunbar’s career seems to have gone as planned as he ended up featuring in top movies like “Prison Break,” “The Mentalist,” and most recently, “9-1-1.” Othe stars like Nicole Ari Parker (Teri Joseph) have so far had a mixed career experience.

Alongside her husband, Boris Kodjoe, “Soul Food” alum Nicole Ari Parker featured in the UPN sitcom “Second Time” and later on acted in other movies like “The Deep End,” “Murder in the First,” and “Empire.”

ABOUT “SOUL FOOD”

Parker is one of those cast members to have cried out for a Soul Food reunion, and it is mostly a sentiment held by fans. The show aired from 2000 to 2004 and depicted the struggles of a black Chicago family.

The show is credited for launching the career of many black stars, but much more, it began a new era of telling the stories of blacks in a way that was found relatable.