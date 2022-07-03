Sophy Ridge tells Tory MP in an intense interview that she “doesn’t understand her answers”.

Therese Coffey, Work and Pension Secretary, had to endure a brutal grilling Sunday morning during T’s appearanceSunday Show with He Sophy Ridge on Sky News.

Coffey was questioned about Boris Johnson’s awareness regarding the allegations of sexual assault against Tory MP Chris Pincher. He eventually had the whip against him suspended on Friday afternoon.

Ridge was slightly confused by Ridge’s questioning, even though Coffey claimed that Pincher wasn’t aware of any specific claims.

Coffey stated: “It’s been suggested there was a discussion, a referral to Pet (propriety and ethics) – which happens with all ministerial appointments, there’s an element of a bit of vetting that goes on – but ultimately the decision is that of the Prime Minister.”

“Sorry, I’m still not really clear,”Ridge asked Ridge if Johnson knew about the allegations against Pincher. Ridge was annoyed when Coffey said that she wasn’t involved in any direct conversations about this matter. “Why don’t you ask? I get that perhaps it’s easier to come on to one of these programmes and say ‘I don’t know’ but surely you must ask to try and find out. That’s the first thing that most people would do.”

Coffey responded: “As I’ve just laid out, it’s been suggested that things were referred when somebody rang the prime minister, particularly on Friday he agreed with the chief whip that the whip should be suspended.”

Ridge rekindles its fire: “I genuinely don’t understand that sentence.”Ridge was once again enquired by Coffey when she answered the question again. “You don’t need to apologise, I’m just going to give you the same answer Sophy,”Coffey was clapped back.

Many viewers left stunned by the bizarre exchange.

