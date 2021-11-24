Sophie Turner Roasts Joe Jonas to Get a Purity Ring for Women

Sophie Turner roasts her husband for his purity rings in the “Jonas Brothers Family Roast”Netflix is a special.

Joe Jonas and his brothers were well-known for wearing purity rings as a symbol to abstain when they were younger.

Turner stated that Joe’s purity rings had no meaning because he was not a virgin. “sticking fingers in co-stars.”

‘s “Jonas Brothers Family Roast”Wear purity rings while you are pregnant. “sticking fingers in co-stars.”

The “Game of Thrones”The comedy special was broadcast on the streamer Monday and featured star to mock her husband as well as her brothers in law. She joked about the purity rings that the Jonas Brothers had worn early in their careers as a symbol of abstaining before marriage. They got rid of those purity rings before any members of the band were married.

Turner made a comment about the purity rings during her roast “Like, I know this is a roast and you all think I should be going after them, but I think we need to set the record straight here. No, the rings weren’t a good idea. Yes, as a gesture they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame. But remember — this was about more than a gesture.

“This was about faith, it was about principle, it was about setting an example and taking a stand. Joe Jonas was not just sticking his fingers into some metal rings. He was trying to stick his fingers into costars, actresses and even one or two supermodels.”

She continued: “To be honest, Joe and the purity ring things is kind of like a modern-day Cinderella. Joe tried to find a match for his purity rings a few times, but finally, the finger fit me. It was also like Cinderella because most of the girls he tried it with were under contract to Disney.”

Turner said to her husband at the end her roast “Don’t wait up, Pete Davidson slipped me his phone number.”





During the, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas were joined by Nick Jonas and Nick Jonas. “Jonas Brothers Family Roast.”



Terence Patrick/Netflix







An appearance on “The Late Late Show With James Corden”2019Jonas Brothers explained how they started wearing purity rings as 12-year-olds because they “grew up in a church and [their] dad was a pastor.”They also claimed that they weren’t interested in talking about the purity rings until a reporter said he would say they belonged to a cult.

“The next thing you know, it was the Jonas Brothers and their purity rings,”Joe said. “We decided at one point, look, this is not who we are, we don’t need to be wearing this anymore. This is annoying, people are making fun of it anyway, we can make fun of it ourselves.”

In the Jack Whitehall special, he also mentioned the Jonas Brothers earlier in the program. “purity pledge”During his roast he stated that he was able stay a virgin as a Jonas Brothers supporter.

“Seriously, the more I told people that I listen to your music, the less they wanted to have sex with me,”He made a joke.

The Netflix comedy special starred John Legend as well Dr Phil, Kenan Thomson, Lilly Singh, and the wives Nick and Kevin Jonas; Priyanka and Danielle Jonas.

Chopra Jonas stated during her roast that she “wouldn’t want to be married to anyone else” unless Chris Hemsworth “suddenly became single.”