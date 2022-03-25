Sophia Bush explains Why She and Costars Remain Quiet about ‘OTH’

Sophia Bush stated that she and her co-stars didn’t want it. “break hearts”Talking about them “OTH” experiences.

Bush and her co-stars want young women to see that they are worthy of positive sets.

Bush claimed that Bush and the three felt like they were a “cloud of excitement and happiness” reuniting onscreen in “Good Sam.”

Sophia Bush Opened to VarietyShe and her castmates remained silent about the negative experiences that they had while on set “One Tree Hill,”The teen drama which ran on The CW and WB from 2003 to 2012.

“We were so scared to break hearts,”Bush stated this in a joint interview she did with Bethany Joy Lenz (her former co-stars) and Hilarie Burton Morison (her former co-stars). “This thing that people love so much, how could we taint it?”

Bush, Burton and Lenz were some of the many women in the cast and staff of 2017. “One Tree Hill”To sign a letter of support for Audrey Wauchope (Published by Variety() who shared her experiences with Mark Schwahn, the creator of the show, and had written about them.

“Many of us were, to varying degrees, manipulated psychologically and emotionally,”The letter was read in part. “More than one of us is still in treatment for post-traumatic stress.”





Bethany Joy Lenz; Sophia Bush; Hilarie Burton



Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic







“Many of us were put in uncomfortable positions and had to swiftly learn to fight back, sometimes physically, because it was made clear to us that the supervisors in the room were not the protectors they were supposed to be,”It continued. “Many of us were spoken to in ways that ran the spectrum from deeply upsetting, to traumatizing, to downright illegal. And a few of us were put in positions where we felt physically unsafe.”

Bush, Burton Morgan, Lenz have collaborated on many projects over the years after sharing their experiences privately. “One Tree Hill”spending years being “scared”they would like to work again together because “time on ‘One Tree Hill’ was so tempestuous,”Lenz stated this in a Variety interview that was published Wednesday.

Then, they began the “One Tree Hill” rewatch podcast “Drama Queens,” in which they reflect on their positive and negative experiences filming the show in Wilmington, North Carolina.

“We’ve forged such a friendship and been able to, as a unit, reclaim so much of what was good and joyful about our first job together while taking out the respective trash,”Bush spoke previously to Insider about recording the podcast together with her friends during an interview about her partnership at Lenovo.





Bush, Burton Morgan and Lenz, 2004.



Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images







Burton Morgan said to Variety, “After waiting…” “a long time”Unnamed people should apologize to her for the way they treated her on the show. “I don’t need the ‘I’m sorry.'”

“That silence has spoken for itself, and what we have is so much better than anything I could have expected that I feel very good about the position we’re in right now,”She continued.

Bush claimed that podcasting has helped the costars see the benefits for fans. “it’s us inside of the show that they love,”Include their positive memories and characters.

“We have a major vision for helping young kids, especially young women in this industry, be able to work in a creative environment where the younger ones don’t feel like they’re just sort of feral and left to their own devices on a set,” Lenz said.





Lenz and Burton Morgan "Good Sam."



Ramona Diaconescu/CBS







They reunited for the first time onscreen since season six. “One Tree Hill”On Wednesday’s episode, Bush’s CBS drama about medical issues, Burton Morgan left the show. “Good Sam.”

“There was I think pent-up excitement and decades of friendship energy that just came in with us in this cloud of excitement and happiness,”Variety was told by Bush that he is excited to work with Lenz, Burton Morgan and others again.

“Good Sam”Airs Wednesdays at 10 PM. ET on CBS, new episodes of The CW and the NBC affiliates “Drama Queens”Podcasts are available on Mondays.