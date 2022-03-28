Sophia Bush and One Tree Hill co-stars share emotional reasons why they were’scared’ to open up about negative set experiences

One Tree HillThis was a teen success story in the 2000s thanks to the rivalry between Nathan and Lucas Scott (James Lafferty & Chad Michael Murray), respectively. A trio of leading ladies — Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz — were also among those who came to fame on the soapy series, but while the drama was If not stereotypical, sumptuous for its angsty audience, it wasn’t a very healthy environment for the young women and others working on the show.
In 2017 — five years after One Tree Hill came to an end — Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz were among 18 women from the show who signed a letter validating Audrey Wauchope, an ex-writer, has made accusations against creator Mark Schwahn. The LetterThey were, they said. “manipulated psychologically and emotionally,”And “put in uncomfortable positions.”When the actresses decided that a rewatch podcast would be a good idea, Drama QueensIn 2021, they told VarietyThey were slightly hesitant about sharing their experiences on-set because of the popularity of the series. Bush, who played Brooke Davis, said:
The fans did not hate the actresses for speaking out, but they loved them more. Later, Hilarie Burton stepped down from the Peyton Sawyer role in 2009. Moira Kelly is credited as a co-starShe was able to convince her to leave the situation. In her 2020 memoir, she said that. Rural DiariesThis is what she went through One Tree Hill still It has an impact on her life and the way that she parentThe podcast appears to have helped some of those feelings. Burton explained that being honest with their stories has made them even more connected.
Bethany Joy Lenz was nervous about her own back and how she would remember it. “cringy”Making mistakes in her youth, Haley James Scott actress Haley James Scott said that the podcast has brought her so much healing.
Part of that healing is certain to be the fact that the actresses are there for each other as they go through the same thing. One Tree Hill episodes. The trio was recently Reunited again on-screen for Sophia Bush’s latest series, Good Samaritan. Bethany Joy Lenz plays Amy Taylor, a patient of Dr. Sam Griffith (Bush), and Hilarie Burton plays Amy’s sister Gretchen. New episodes of Good SamaritanOn Thursday nights at 10:10 p.m. ET on CBS or stream it online with a Paramount+ membership. Check out our 2022 TV schedule for more viewing options in the future and now!