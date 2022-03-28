Sophia Bush and One Tree Hill co-stars share emotional reasons why they were’scared’ to open up about negative set experiences

One Tree HillThis was a teen success story in the 2000s thanks to the rivalry between Nathan and Lucas Scott (James Lafferty & Chad Michael Murray), respectively. A trio of leading ladies — Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz — were also among those who came to fame on the soapy series, but while the drama was If not stereotypical, sumptuous for its angsty audience, it wasn’t a very healthy environment for the young women and others working on the show.

In 2017 — five years after One Tree Hill came to an end — Sophia Bush, Hilarie Burton and Bethany Joy Lenz were among 18 women from the show who signed a letter validating Audrey Wauchope, an ex-writer, has made accusations against creator Mark Schwahn. The Letter They were, they said. “manipulated psychologically and emotionally,”And “put in uncomfortable positions.”When the actresses decided that a rewatch podcast would be a good idea, Drama QueensIn 2021, they told Variety They were slightly hesitant about sharing their experiences on-set because of the popularity of the series. Bush, who played Brooke Davis, said:

We were scared to break people’s hearts. We couldn’t possibly ruin this thing people love so deeply. And what we realized is it’s us inside of the show that they love. They love our characters and our experiences. They love the boys’ characters. It isn’t the architecture that was built by some people who weren’t good to us as young entertainers. It’s what we as young entertainers did inside of it. I think it’s made us closer to our fans than ever to be honest with them, and it’s also just been such a nice opportunity for us to clean house. We’ve been able to throw out the trash and hold on to all the good stuff. It’s a wonderful gift.

The fans did not hate the actresses for speaking out, but they loved them more. Later, Hilarie Burton stepped down from the Peyton Sawyer role in 2009. Moira Kelly is credited as a co-star She was able to convince her to leave the situation. In her 2020 memoir, she said that. Rural DiariesThis is what she went through One Tree Hill still It has an impact on her life and the way that she parent The podcast appears to have helped some of those feelings. Burton explained that being honest with their stories has made them even more connected.

You know what’s awesome is being able to take off the filter. For so long, we felt like we had to protect other people and protect the fans’ connection with the show, and what we found is that by being honest, the fans actually connect to the show better, and they feel like they know more.

Bethany Joy Lenz was nervous about her own back and how she would remember it. “cringy”Making mistakes in her youth, Haley James Scott actress Haley James Scott said that the podcast has brought her so much healing.

I thought I was going to be walking into this feeling so much shame and and instead, actually the honesty and the vulnerability of what we’ve been able to build together with this show, has been so healing to be able to watch back. I am grateful for the opportunity she gave me, her kindness and her ability to bounce back from her mistakes. This is why I love my character and the younger me. I think we’ve all felt this major healing gift because of that.