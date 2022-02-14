Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Super Bowl Spot Revealed Ahead of Game

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” is headed to the Super Bowl pre-game, but you can watch the spot now.

In the video, which dropped Friday, the little blue guy (Ben Schwartz) finds himself being coached on how to be a hero by James Marsden, who returns as Tom in the sequel to the 2020 installment.

“Sonic the Hedgehog 2” finds Sonic “eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero,” per a logline from Paramount. He’ll be tested when Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) returns, with a new partner, Knuckles (Idris Elba). Carrey gets a quick moment in the trailer, while Elba’s voice is peppered throughout the new spot.

Sonic and Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) will “embark on a globe-trotting journey to find” an emerald before it falls into the wrong hands,” per the studio.

The film stars Marsden, Schwartz, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub and Carrey returning, alongside new additions Shemar Moore, Elba and O’Shaughnessey.

Watch the pre-game spot above.

The film, directed by Jeff Fowler, hits theaters April 8.