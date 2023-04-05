Songs Parodied in ‘Schmigadoon!’ Season 2

Source: Apple TV Plus

Warning: Spoiler Alert! This article may contain minor spoilers about Episodes 1 and 2. Schmigadoon! Season 2. To all those who enjoyed Season 1 Schmigadoon!You will be shocked by the new season of Apple TV Plus. It draws its inspiration from the biggest musicals of the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s with nods to Stephen Sondheim, Stephen Schwartz, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Kander and Ebb, Bob Fosse, Michael Bennett, and many more composers and choreographers.

Even to folks who aren’t the biggest musical theater fans, it’s clear that Schmigadoon! Season 2 is an allusion to ChicagoHowever, there are many musical theatre easter eggs scattered throughout the series. Every song, just like in Season 1, has its musical inspiration. So, we’ve put together a running list of all the songs parodied and musical theater easter eggs in Schmigadoon! Season 2.

Episode 1, “Welcome to Schmicago”

“Welcome to Schmicago” — A direct parody of “Magic to Do” from PippinThe haunting leading player, Tituss Burgess in white gloves.

“Do We Shock You” — Musically a parody of “Big Spender” from Sweet Charity With choreography inspiration Chicago’s “Cell Block Tango”

“We’re Kaput” — A clear nod to “Mein Herr” from Cabaret, performed by Dove Cameron’s Jenny Banks, a reference to Sally Bowles

You may not have seen these easter eggs in Episode 1, but you can find them here! Josh and Melissa search for the things they are looking for in the woods before they reach Schmicago. A sneaky melody in the background hints that their objective — trying to have a baby without much luck — is a direct nod to the Baker and Baker’s Wife in Sondheim’s Into The Woods.

Alan Cumming, no longer the Jovial Mayor of Schmigadoon seems to be an exact replica of Sweeney Todd. Kristin Chenoweth is his Mrs. Lovett. “God, That’s a Good” prediction.

A pan to a group of orphans in the opening number makes us hope that “the sun’ll come out tomorrow.” Yes, those are pretty much the Annie orphans.

Melissa tells Josh, “Don’t piss off the narrator.” Almost every musical with a narrator-type character in the ‘70s and ‘80s ends with the narrator turning on its characters … Pippin, Into The Woods, CabaretYou name it.

The “Crack Club” is a reference to Cabaret’s Kit Kat Club, with Cabaret’s influence on the season perhaps even bigger than Chicago’s.

A couple of Rastafarians wave to Josh and Melissa — are those Schmicago’s Thernadiers from Les Miserables?

This is what we are talking about Les Miserables, Jaime Camil’s Sergeant Rivera bears a lot of similarities to the evil Javert.

The evilest character seems to be Octavius Kratt, played by the series’ newcomer Patrick Page, who is likely based on Sweeney Todd’s Judge Turpin.

And who wouldn’t be? That evil? Ann Harada’s Madame Frau makes a strong reference to this. Cabaret‘s Fraüline Schneider.

Episode 2, “Bustin’ Out”

“Doorway to Where” — A clear parody of “Corner of the Sky” from Pippin (Side note: Aaron Tveit was never a Pippin player.

“I Need to Eat” — A hilarious take on Chorus Line’s “God I Hope I Get It” with references to “At the Ballet” and “The Music and the Mirror”

“Bustin’ Out” — The showstopping rendition of Company’s “You Could Drive a Person Crazy”

These are some interesting easter eggs that you may have missed in Episode 2! Aaron Tveit’s Topher seems like he stepped out of HairThe musical. But when he “believes” in all the prisoners, he also takes on some Jesus-like qualities from Godspell.

Jane Krakowski plays Bobby Flanagan, the city’s hotshot lawyer, seemingly based on Chicago’s Billy Flynn with a bit of Roxie Hart. But her office monologue in which she speaks over the music and says, “After a while, I caught on,” is a hint to Val’s pre-Dance: Ten, Looks: Three monologue in Chorus Line.

The choreography in “I Need to Eat” is almost identical to A Chorus Line’s original choreography, complete with the headshots at the end.

As the prisoners say “Here comes Bobby” and “Help us Bobby,” we can’t help but draw a comparison to Company’s Bobby-ness.

When “jazz is to blame” for the murder, Chicago’s “All That Jazz” comes to mind as the inspiration for a jazz-infused murder.

17 Quick Street seems like a dangerous place, probably because it could be akin to Sweeney Todd’s Fleet Street.