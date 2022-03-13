Song Yadong put Marlon Moraes’ lights out with a First-RoundKO

Song Yadong proved that accuracy can be just as important to power with his Saturday win.

LAS VEGAS — Rising MMA star Song Yadong put Marlon Moraes’ lights out with a first-round knockout shot Saturday in the middle of the UFC Fight Night event which was held inside the Apex in Las Vegas.

Song shook up the fight with a heavy right hand strike on Moraes in the opening round.

Moraes then blocked him from throwing a head kick.

Later, another right hand from Monments landed with such precision that it separated Moraes’s senses. He fell to the ground.

Moraes did not go down cold but he was clearly confused, in a bad state, and was still able to fight. So Keith Peterson, referee, stepped in and stopped the bout at the two-minute mark.

Here’s Yadong finishing his race:

Yadong’s win increased his pro MMA record from five losses to one draw to one, to 19 wins (eight knockouts. Three submissions. and eight decisions).

The whole UFC Fight Night card was packed with action.

Azamat Murzakanov, a Russian MMA fighter, defeated his opponent with a flying knee. It was a memorable UFC debut.

The UFC’s most experienced fighter, nicknamed “Ninja”, obliterated his opponent using a relentless barrage of strikes. Cody Brundage won a striking assault to submit Dalcha Lungiambula. Drew Dober, who was in a near-knockout, came back to score a crushing win.

Khalil Rountree Jr., an American, beat Karl Roberson as if he were owed money. He then gave an emotional speech about how overcome he was



depression



To be where he is today.

The UFC Fight Night event was dominated by a light heavyweight bout between Thiago Santos (Magomed Ankalaev) and was broadcast live on ESPN+.