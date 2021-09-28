Song Featuring Gabby Petito at 14 Is to Be Re-Recorded for Her Charity

A song written for the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre is being rerecorded for Gabby Petito.

Petito, who was fourteen years old at the time of the music video was included.

Deb Henson, a musician, is aiming to raise funds for the Gabby Petito Foundation.

A song that was originally written for the victims of the Sandy Hook massacre is being rerecorded for Gabby Petito, according to The Independent. Petito appeared in the 2013 video, when she was 14 years old, pictured under a tree and holding a sign which read, “I’m Irreplaceable.”

Musician Deb Henson wrote the track “Irreplaceable” in 2012 as a dedication to the 20 children and adults who were killed at the school shooting in Newton, Connecticut. The new version will raise money for the Gabby Petito Foundation, which is asking for donations in lieu of flowers and says it will “develop a mission statement to move forward in Gabby’s memory.”

Henson told The Independent that she was “devastated” when she heard the news back then, and “woke up at 2am and picked up that guitar and wrote that song.”

Petito was reported missing on September 11 by her mother, Nicole Schmidt. Petito, who was 22, and her fiancé Brian Laundrie had been traveling around the US in a van and documenting their experience on social media, but he returned to their home in Florida without her.

The FBI’s Denver office confirmed on Twitter last week that human remains were discovered in a remote area in Bridger–Teton National Forest in Wyoming, and later confirmed they belonged to Petito. They declared her death a murder and Laundrie was named as a person to watch in the case.

Henson confirmed that Petito’s stepmother Tara Petito as well as her two younger brothers Joey (and Derek) will be appearing in the video. She added that the song has “taken on a whole new meaning” since Petito’s death.

“It’s almost surreal, seeing her in that video. Gabby was just this sweet kid,” According to her, the outlet was informed. “Her smile lit up the room. She was full of love.”

Henson is now a talent manager, and one of her artists, Gabrielle “Gabby” Mooney, will reportedly rerecord the song. Henson stated to the outlet that she would like to host a charity concert for New York’s missing children.

“I feel so compelled to do something,” she said, “This whole thing, it’s not about me, it’s for the cause and to keep Gabby’s story going.”

