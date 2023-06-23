Son Was ‘Terrified’ before Going on Sub, Agreed to Go With ‘Obsessed’ Dad Because It Was Father’s Day

Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood | Titan submarine | Source: Facebook/Brian Tyler Cohen | Facebook: OceanGate

The five people onboard the Titan submarine are presumed dead. Among those on board were Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, 19.

A few days before the expedition, Suleman said he was terrified and wasn’t looking forward to the trip. However, he went so as to please his dad, who was obsessed with the Titanic.

Shahzada and Suleman’s family now mourn their members and ask for prayers as they endure an unimaginable loss.

The five people on board the Titan submarine are presumed dead after the US Coast Guard said the debris found in the search area was consistent with a disastrous implosion.

Among the five on board were Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood.

Azmeh Dawood, the older sister of Shahzada, revealed that Suleman had expressed hesitation about joining his father on the expedition days before the Titan’s vessel went into the ocean off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

As per Azmeh, Suleman had told a relative that he was “terrified” about the trip to explore the wreckage of the Titanic and that he “wasn’t very up for it”:

“He had a sense that this was not okay, and he was not very comfortable about doing it.”

The university student ended up boarding OceanGate’s 22-foot submersible alongside his dad and three others. After having doubts, Suleman chose to go for the expedition because it was on Father’s Day weekend, and he was eager to please his dad, who Azmeh revealed was “obsessed” with the Titanic.

Before news broke out, the five on board were presumed dead, Azmeh said she was thinking of Suleman, “who is 19, in there, just perhaps gasping for breath … It’s been crippling, to be honest.”

For the last four days, Azmeh has been stuck on television news coverage, waiting for updates about her brother and nephew. She was hopeful even as she feared for the worst.