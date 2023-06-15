Some people say that I’m so much thinner than when I was in highschool, but this is not a true compliment

By Amy Comfi
Entertainment Celebrities

Unknown CONTENT creator revealed how she lost weight and replied to those who complemented her new glow.

She claimed those who say she looks more beautiful than when she was in highschool will never be able to understand.

Molly, a body positive influencer, clapped back at people who gave her backhanded compliments

Molly@mollsballs09() posted a weight-loss video to her TikTok fans.

Many people, who were familiar with her in high-school, have praised her for her weight loss:

You look great now that you have lost weight.

She posted photos of herself in high school, wearing a sports outfit, going bowling and shopping.

She lip-synced her feelings about comments made by others, saying: “Take out my name from your mouth. You don’t deserve this,”

Comparing my body to that of another girl will never make me feel good.

She added, “Nobody knows how that girl got here.”

Many people shared their comments on her message.

One commenter said that Thanksgiving made her situation worse:

One person said, “Size does not matter. You were beautiful then and now.”

Third: “I hear these remarks all the time. They’re backhanded compliments that I wish people could realize,” said another.

A fourth person said: “Beautiful both then and now.”

She said that comparing her skinnier body to her high school days is not a compliment

