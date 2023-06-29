Some people are only now realizing that an unlikely object in the home is destroying their Wi-Fi

There’s an object hidden in your home that is destroying your Wi-Fi from just a couple of feet away.

It is relatively easy to change the offender.

1 The electromagnetic nature of radio waves means that they can be absorbed by metal. Getty Images

Look at your windows if you are in an area with poor Wi-Fi.

Metallic blinds may be the solution.

The Wi-Fi signal is reduced by metallic blinds.

The same applies to other devices like your refrigerator or electronic device.

The Wi-Fi Hub is sending all the right signal, but it’s being taken up by metal surrounding your device.

Metal blinds, walls, furniture, structures, and infrastructure can interfere with the signal.

Wi-Fi signals will suffer if there’s too much metal between the router and your connected device.

You may need to relocate your router from a room that has metal window blinds into a different one with fabric covers.

You could replace the blinds if the router is to remain in place.

It may be costly but you will save money by not paying for internet speeds that aren’t being received.

You should also keep a close eye out for other metallic objects, which may be slowing down the internet. Try to get them as far from your router as you possibly can.

