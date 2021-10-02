Some Interesting Facts About Saturday Night Live

Fey claimed that the men working on the show would urinate in cups or in jars in the offices.





Tina Fey and Jimmy Fallon “Weekend Update.”



NBC







An article from 2011 that said this. Fey wrote for The New YorkerThe comedian claimed that she was exposed to an alarming practice shortly after she began working. “SNL”Men would prefer to use cups or jars at work than go to the toilet.

“When I reached to move a paper cup that was in front of it, Steve [Higgins] jumped up. ‘Don’t touch that,’ he said. ‘Hang on,'”She wrote. “He grabbed the cup, and a couple of others like it around the office, and took them out of the room to dump them.”

Fey discovered later that the cups were contaminated with her boss’ urine.

“I had definitely never heard of anyone peeing in a cup and leaving it on a bookshelf in his office to evaporate back into his body through the pores on his face,”She continued.