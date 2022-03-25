Some Cool and Interesting Facts You Didn’t Know

The author “Bridgerton”The TV adaptation was based on a book series.





Phoebe Dynevor and Claudia Jessie on “Bridgerton.”



LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX







The



Netflix



Series is based on Julia Quinn’s Regency romance novels. Each Regency romance novel follows the love story and adventures of a Bridgerton sibling.

Quinn was a consultant and remained involved in Netflix’s reimagining her stories. However, Quinn also supported Rhimes and Van Dusen taking creative liberties to her novels’ content.

Quinn told Oprah magazine, December 2020 “I was not going to tell Shonda Rhimes how to make television.”

“It’s not a word-for-word adaptation, and it shouldn’t be,”She added. “I never expected that. I didn’t want that. It’s not what television should be about.”