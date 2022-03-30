Some comedians are worried about onstage attacks after the Will Smith Slap Incident

Some comedians fear that Will Smith’s comments about Chris Rock may lead to copycat violence targeting other comedians throughout the U.S.

“I was thinking, comedians are in danger everywhere. They want us to be edgy, they want us to go out there and say things that other people are just thinking. They want us to take a risk, and then they get mad,” Joy Behar said.

Kathy Griffin, comedian, also tweeted: “Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters.”

Comedian Steve Brown knows what it’s like when a comedic routine infuriates somebody in the audience. One man in his audience “lost control”He was criticized for his acts during a South Carolina show in 2018.

“I think we’re now in the post-Will Smith slap era,”One NYC comedian stated. “Seeing that on such a global scale is a little scary, but doing comedy was already a little bit scary, ‘cause you’re kind of always on that line, having fun, what’s crossing the line.”

Chris Rock begins a new tour in Massachusetts on Wednesday night. Following this, a world tour is planned. So far, he hasn’t said a word about the attack at the Oscars, but there is wide speculation that when he does, he’ll let his comedy do the talking.