Some Americans in Ukraine Are Determined to Stay Even If Russia Invades

The families of Americans living in Ukraine are growing increasingly worried as warnings escalate about a possible invasion by Russian forces. Aaron Starr, originally from Northern California, is living in Ukraine with his girlfriend, and says he won’t leave her, despite pleas from his family. His mother says she has to keep telling him that the border stand-off is no small thing. “Every indication” is that Russia will attack Ukraine “within the next several days,” President Biden said Thursday.
