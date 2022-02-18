Some Americans in Ukraine Are Determined to Stay Even If Russia Invades

Some Americans in Ukraine Are Determined to Stay Even If Russia Invades
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsPolitics

The families of Americans living in Ukraine are growing increasingly worried as warnings escalate about a possible invasion by Russian forces. Aaron Starr, originally from Northern California, is living in Ukraine with his girlfriend, and says he won’t leave her, despite pleas from his family. His mother says she has to keep telling him that the border stand-off is no small thing. “Every indication” is that Russia will attack Ukraine “within the next several days,” President Biden said Thursday.

Latest News

Previous articleEthical Non-Monogamy Versus Cheating: Therapist Explains Difference

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact