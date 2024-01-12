Sofia Vergara Fires Back at Interviewer Over English Jokes – Exclusive Response Revealed

Sofia Vergara Shuts Down Interviewer After Being Mocked for Her Accent

Sofia Vergara isn’t here for any critiques of her accent. During a recent appearance on the popular Spanish talk show El Hormiguero to discuss her upcoming Netflix series Griselda, the Modern Family alum called out host Pablo Motos after he tried to poke fun at her English.

Vergara’s Stand Against Accent Mockery

The now-viral moment occurred as Vergara opened up about her time on the award-winning ABC sitcom Modern Family, telling Motos and the audience in Spanish, “Gloria Pritchett was my character on Modern Family.” Before Vergara could continue, Motos chimed in to ask, “How do you say modern family,” seemingly criticizing her pronunciation. Vergara didn’t back down, asking, “Does it not sound right,” and then clapped back at Motos with a rhetorical question.

“Because you speak better English than me?” she asked, per a report from Today.com. When Motos replied, “yes” with a laugh, the 51-year-old actress hit back with, “How many Emmy nominations do you have in the United States? How many times have they nominated you for a Golden Globe?”

The tense interaction between Motos and Vergara, a four-time Emmy nominee and four-time Golden Globe nominee, generated plenty of comments online, many fans praising the actress for speaking out. After Vergara took to Instagram to thank the show for inviting her on, the comments section flooded with people reacting to the viral moment.

Vergara’s Upcoming Netflix Series

While Vergara may be best known for her role in Modern Family, as well as serving as a judge on America’s Got Talent, she is next set to be seen in the highly-anticipated Netflix original Griselda. In the six-part series, the actress portrays real-life drug lord Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most powerful cartels in history. Vergara also executive produces the series, which also stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito, and Carolina Giraldo in her screen debut. The series is co-created by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman. Griselda debuts on Netflix on Thursday, Jan. 25 and fans can watch the trailer here.

