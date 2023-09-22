Sofia Vergara Becomes Infamous Drug Kingpin in Chilling Transformation

Sofia Vergara is looking unrecognizable in the trailer for her new Netflix limited series. TheAmerica’s Got Talent judge got a chilling transformation for the upcoming series,Griselda. Per Netflix, the series “is inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman Griselda Blanco, a devoted mother who created one of the most profitable cartels in history. Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helped her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as ‘the Godmother.'”

Vergara stars as Blanco, and the first look at her portrayal is nothing like you’ve ever seen before. If anyone has any reservations about the series, though, worry no more.Griselda wasactually created byNarcosandNarcos: Mexicoshowrunners Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard. So you know it’s going to be good. The four, plus Andrés Baiz, Vergara, and Luis Balaguer with Latin World Entertainment, serve as producers.Griseldaalso stars Alberto Guerra, Christian Tappan, Martín Rodríguez, Juliana Aidén Martinez, and Vanessa Ferlito.

Griseldamarks Sofia Vergara’s first live-action acting role sinceModern Family ended in 2020. It’s been three years since she’s done live-action acting, but it looks like the wait will definitely be worth it. It will be interesting to see how she does as a drug kingpin, but it already seems like she’s killing it. Even with the insane transformation. Vergara does currently serve as a judge onAmerica’s Got Talent, which has kept her plenty busy since her time as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett came to an end. She also lent her voice to the animated filmKoatiin 2022 and the 2023 filmStraysstarring Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx. Plus she has a few other projects in the works, including a new Roku cooking series announced earlier this year, so she still has a lot going on.

Griselda Blanco was a prominent figure in the cocaine-based drug trade and underworld of Miami during the 1970s through the early 2000s. Some have even claimed that she was part of the powerful and highly organized Colombian drug cartel, the Medellín Cartel. In 2012, she was shot and killed during a motorcycle drive-by. It’s unknown how much of Blanco’s lifeGriseldawill cover, but there are only six episodes, so it’s possible it will only be the key parts, such as her peak. Fans will just have to tune in to the six-episode limited series on Jan. 25. Sofia Vergara is looking pretty different. From the looks of the trailer, though, she has the drug cartel kingpin look down cold.