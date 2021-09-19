Sofia Mattsson Is Next In Line To Leave General Hospital, According To GH Spoilers

General Hospital writers have already set up a mob hit during Jason Morgan’s (Steve Burton) and Carly Corinthos’ (Laura Wright) wedding. Sasha and Brando Corbin (Johnny Wactor), her baby daddy, will likely be there. Sasha is due to have her baby at any time and could be shot or killed at the wedding, especially since Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Burroughs) will be there to distract everyone. Brando is also trying help Carly find out who Cyrus Renault, (Jeff Kober), could be working with in order to take control of the Corinthos Territory. Sasha could be kidnapped in order to control Brando. Brando may be putting Sasha’s baby and in danger by helping Carly. Could Brando’s involvement cause Sasha to leave town?

GH Spoilers – Sophie Mattsson Recently Gave Birth

General Hospital’s fans know that Sofia gave birth to her son on July 26th, 2021. Mattsson’s exit could be for her maternity leave. The show taps approximately four to six weeks ahead of schedule, so her exit would likely fall within that range. How will the character be written out for Mattsson’s maternity leave? Will Sasha get hurt or be admitted to the hospital? Could Sasha leave town for her baby’s safety? Could Cyrus order for Sasha to be kidnapped so she doesn’t get caught in the crossfire at the wedding? Sasha and her baby are in danger. Cyrus is known to be obsessed with Sasha for some while.

General Hospital Spoilers – Perhaps Gladys Corbin Is Involved

General Hospital’s Gladys could ask the Novak’s to make Sasha disappear because she wants her out of Brando’s life. Gladys doesn’t like that Sasha is coming between her and Brando and wants her gone. Gladys made friends with Vincent Novak (Glenn Taranto), so she could ask him to kidnap Sasha. Gladys could also try to take Sasha’s baby in the meantime. Will Gladys succeed in getting Sasha out of Brando’s life? Will Brando completely cut all ties with his mother when he finds out what she’s been up to?

Since Sofia will be gone for four to six weeks, something has to be done to explain Sasha’s absence. It makes more sense to either kidnap or spend time in hospital. Which of the writers will Brando be with when the baby is born?