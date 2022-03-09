Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards: Winners – ‘Encanto’ and ‘No Time to Die’

“Encanto,” “The Green Knight,” “Don’t Look Up” “No Time to Die” were honored for their music on Tuesday night at the Society of Composers & Lyricists’ third annual SCL Awards, which were held at the Skirball Center in West Los Angeles.

Germaine Franco’s score to “Encanto”She won the Outstanding Original Score for Studio Film category. This was where she defeated three Oscar nominees: Nicolas Britell. “Just Look Up”From “Don’t Look Up,”Hans Zimmer “Dune”Jonny Greenwood “The Power of the Dog,”Alexandre Desplat is also a part of this group. “The French Dispatch.”

Daniel Hart won the Outstanding Original Score category for Independent Film. “The Green Knight”Over a field that also included Oscar nominee Alberto Iglesias “Parallel Mothers.”

The two awards for movie songs went to Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell for the title song to the James Bond movie “No Time to Die,”Britell, Ariana Grande and Scott Mescudi are among the others. “Just Look Up”From “Don’t Look Up.”

Score winners won the Oscar twice for Best Original Score in both the first and second years of the SCL Awards. Song winners have not.

Cristobel Tapia De Veer was also a winner for her score to the television series. “The White Lotus” and Hildur Guđnadóttir and Sam Slater for the music to the interactive game “Battlefield 2042.”

Stephanie Economou won the David Raskin award for emerging talent “Jupiter’s Legacy,”The Spirit of Collaboration Award was presented to Carter Burwell, composer, and Joel and Ethan Coen, filmmakers.

Aloe Blacc hosted the ceremony and featured performances by Abigail Barlow, Emily Bear, Judith Hill and the Carter Burwell Ensemble.

The winners

A Studio Film with Outstanding Original Score: “Encanto,” Germaine Franco

Unprecedented Original Score for Independent Film: “The Green Knight,” Daniel Hart

Original Song Outstanding for Musical/Comedy: “Just Look Up”From “Don’t Look Up,”Nicholas Britell and Ariana Grande. Scott Mescudi and Taura Tinson.

Outstanding Original Song for a Drama/Documentary: “No Time To Die”From “No Time to Die,” Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Outstanding Television Score: “The White Lotus,” Cristobel Tapia de Veer

Interactive Media: Outstanding Original Score: “Battlefield 2042,” Hildur Guđnadóttir and Sam Slater

The David Raskin Award to Emerging Talent: “Jupiter’s Legacy,” Stephanie Economou

Spirit of Collaboration Award: Carter Burwell, composer; Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, film directors