Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 direct payment being sent out in WEEKS – do you qualify?

Continued

Marca reports that the proposed plan will increase asset restrictions for individuals to $2,000 to $10,000, and for couples to $3,000 to $20,000 under CNBC.

The JPMorganChase Policy Center research states, “The SSI program should be updated and reformed to incentivize individuals with disabilities who are able to work to seek employment without the risk of losing their economic security.

“Promising proposals call for raising monthly SSI benefits to 100% of the federal poverty level and boosting asset limits to $10,000 for individuals and $20,000 for couples and families with disabled children, updating outdated income rules for inflation, and eliminating the penalty for married couples.”