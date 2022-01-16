Social media influencers protest the new $1.25 Dollar Tree prices

Dollar Tree announced that in November 2021, for the first-time in 35 years, their prices would rise from $1 to 1.25.

They noted that the decision was permanent and it was to “enhance the company’s ability to materially expand its offerings, introduce new products and sizes, and provide families with more of their daily essentials.”

According to a report, customers are reacting negatively to the new prices or protesting the change in the price. CNN.

YouTube star Josh Prey recently posted a VideoTalking about the price and how it was set “out of control.”

“I ain’t ever thought about Dollar Tree as a Target or a Walmart or an expensive brand,”He said. “When I go into Dollar Tree, I know what I’m getting.”

“Dollar Tree just came out and said they are raising their prices to a $1.25. Everything in the store. Most of everything in the store gon’ cost a $1.25 because it allows them to offer an arrange (an array) of items at $1.25.”

“I don’t want expensive a— items, okay?”He points out. “Imma stay out yo store now. I don’t want an array of items. I don’t want options.”

CNN noted that other influencers were vocal online against the price rise.

Leniza Costa, a beauty blogger and influencer, has announced that she will now be purchasing $1 items from Walmart.

“I wish they wouldn’t have done that because most of their shoppers are people who are not getting paid a lot of money,”She spoke. “This is the worst time to increase the price when everything else is so much.”

YouTuber The Scent Maven also Posted a video about Dollar Tree and claimed that she heard one employee tell another employee that they are tired of customers asking when they are changing the store’s name to the $1.25 Tree.

“We all, in the Dollar Tree community, hoped it wouldn’t happen,”She spoke.

There is no tangible data yet to determine if the price change has affected the store in any way, CNN said. This information will be available in the next quarter’s results.

Over 2,000 of the 8,700 U.S. stores have raised their prices so far.

Inside Edition Digital reached out to Dollar Tree to make a statement.