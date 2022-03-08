So you don’t make the same fatal error I made, I’m sharing my embarrassing symptoms.

Andria devlin was unaware that her poo contained a mucus-type substance.

She said she was 47 years old and had always been constipated.

Andria, a Kansas resident, noticed the symptoms for the first time in 2016.

After the first appearance of the mucus, the mother-of-two began to experience intermittent bleeding during her bowel movements.

She put off seeing a doctor because she believed “everything would be okay”. But she was shocked to learn that she had stage 4 colorectal carcinoma.

Both her rectum as well as her lungs were affected by the cancer.

Andria now encourages people to openly discuss their poo habits. She says people shouldn’t ‘die of embarrassment.

She stated: “People don’t want to go to the doctor and say, “I’ve got mucus in my poop. What’s that about?” But people should not die from embarrassment.”

Colorectal cancer is a form of cancer that affects the large bowel. It is diagnosed in around 34,000 people each year in the UK.

While it’s not clear what causes colorectal carcinoma, many studies have found that people who eat high-fat and low-fiber diets are more likely to develop bowel cancer.

This cancer may also be associated with high alcohol intake, particularly beer.

Andria stated that she had never experienced any stomach problems or weight loss – both of which can be indicators of cancer.

“There was nothing that would indicate that I had a tumour growing in my rectum, other than the constipation and the bright red blood in my stool”She said that she was sorry. TODAY.

Andria didn’t think much about colorectal carcinoma, even though she was active and didn’t smoke.

What are the signs of colorectal Cancer? Royal Marsden experts stated that the main signs to watch for are changes in the bowel habits. Increased constipation

Constipation for alternating periods

Diarrhoea alternating between periods

Blood or mucus in the stool

You feel like you haven’t fully emptyed your bowels

Continual feeling of needing to go to the toilet

Pain in the abdomen

Feeling tired. According to specialists, if you have symptoms that last for six or more weeks and bleeding from your rectum, it is time to consult a specialist. Source: The Royal Marsden

She also stated that there was no family history or cancer so she wasn’t concerned when the first signs of cancer began to show.

“That’s why it took me way too long to go to the doctor. It took getting to the point where I was bleeding every time I had a bowel movement for me to just be tired of it”She replied,

After mentioning the symptoms to her Obstetrician-Gynecologist in May 2016, she was told to go and get a check up.

Andria however waited until January 2017 for a rectal examination.

After that, she had a colonoscopy. Doctors found ‘ugly tissues’ in herrectum.

Andria was contacted by the doctor who informed her that her rectum had been blocked for 80 to 85 percent of cancerous cells.

Further tests showed that she had stage 4 colorectal carcinoma, which had spread to her rectum, and lungs. But, fortunately, Andria was able to start chemotherapy within two weeks.

It’s pretty miraculous that someone with stage 4 colorectal cancer can say that at five years. Right now, I have clear scans Andria Devlin

The majority of her cancer was shrinked by chemotherapy. She had a rectal surgery in August 2017.

Some of the cancer in Andria’s lungs didn’t shrink, and it continued to grow.

She needed stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), in February 2018. This is a laser that “zaps” cancer.

Andria returned for a second scan in January 2020. She discovered another spot on her right lungs, which required another round of (SBRT).

Andria now says that she is simply celebrating being alive.

“It’s pretty miraculous that someone with stage 4 colorectal cancer can say that at five years. Right now, I still have clear scans.

“Cancer had already impacted our family and when that happens, there is a shift because life is precious and you don’t really recognize that until you have a life-altering diagnosis”She replied,

Andria expressed hope that people will see their doctor more quickly if she talks about her experiences.