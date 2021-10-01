So Will There Be A Season 2 For Netflix’s The Chestnut Man ?

In this writing, Netflix has not provided any updates about “The Chestnut Man” Season 2. However, it’s worth noting that the first season only dropped in September 2021, so the streaming service will want to see how the show performs before they decide its future. Audiences are still discovering “The Chestnut Man” after all, but the positive early response to the crime saga certainly won’t hurt its chances of being renewed by the streamer.

At the same time, it’s a good idea to keep our hopes somewhat grounded for the time being. The novel on which the show is based is currently a standalone effort, but it was only released in 2019. Of course, the lack of available literary source material doesn’t mean that the show’s creators can’t come up with new stories set in this universe for the small screen.