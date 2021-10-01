So Will There Be A Season 2 For Netflix’s The Chestnut Man ?

So Will There Be A Season 2 For Netflix's The Chestnut Man ?
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

So Will There Be A Season 2 For Netflix's The Chestnut Man ?

In this writing, Netflix has not provided any updates about “The Chestnut Man” Season 2. However, it’s worth noting that the first season only dropped in September 2021, so the streaming service will want to see how the show performs before they decide its future. Audiences are still discovering “The Chestnut Man” after all, but the positive early response to the crime saga certainly won’t hurt its chances of being renewed by the streamer.So Will There Be A Season 2 For Netflix's The Chestnut Man ?

At the same time, it’s a good idea to keep our hopes somewhat grounded for the time being. The novel on which the show is based is currently a standalone effort, but it was only released in 2019. Of course, the lack of available literary source material doesn’t mean that the show’s creators can’t come up with new stories set in this universe for the small screen.

Latest News

Previous articleWhy Kourtney Kardashian Never Tied The Knot With Scott Disick
Next articleMegan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan Speak Out After Soccer Coach is Fired

Related Articles

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact