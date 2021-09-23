So Is Luke Kleintank is planning to get married?

Soap opera alum Luke Kleintank was previously best known for his role in The Young and the Restless daytime soap opera, but the actor has since moved on to more primetime programming. Luke had a starring role on the Amazon Prime original series The Man in the High Castle as Joe Blake, following his recurring role on Pretty Little Liars as Travis Hobbs.
Now, you’ll be able to watch him in the new TV series FBI: International as the lead investigator, Scott Forrester.
CBS’s latest FBI spinoff follows a new cast of agents as they take on missions internationally, working to keep America safe from threats across the globe.
Other prominent roles include Alex Brock and Samantha Blaire Cutler and Jordan Belfi and Alex Brock.
FBI: International is Luke’s introduction to the FBI television franchise, and viewers want to know more about his life outside of the show, like whether he has a wife or any children.
Who is Luke Kleintank currently engaged to?
Luke Kleintank’s social media accounts don’t include much information about his private life. He seems to keep it very private.
In 2016, there were rumors that he was dating his The Man in the High Castle co-star, Alexa Davalos, after photos of them looking cozy on the red carpet surfaced. Still, neither of them ever commented publicly about a romantic relationship.
Luke reportedly engaged Christina Vignaud (daughter of Juan Carlos Vignaud) in December 2018. It is unclear how they met or how long they were dating before he proposed. However, Luke has not revealed any details about the wedding. This means that it is possible that the couple split before getting married. Christina is also absent from any of Luke’s social media accounts.
Recently, Luke shared a series of photos of himself on vacation at Paradise Beach Nevis with Caitlin Austin. Although Caitlin has made Caitlin’s Instagram private, it seems that they are romantically connected. She doesn’t seem to be a public figure, so it’s not possible to know how or when they got together.
Does Luke Kleintank have any children?
Luke has no biological children but does have several nieces, nephews and nephews that he celebrates via his Instagram account.
Luke shared a photo of his newest addition to the family in 2018 as he celebrated becoming an uncle for a tenth consecutive year.
“Sleepytime. Me and the new addition to my family, my little niece. #10,” he captioned the post.
Luke posts photos of his nieces/nephews on his Instagram, along with promotional materials for projects.
Luke has not publicly discussed any plans to start their own family.