So Finally The New Host Of ‘The Bachelor’ Revealed

Bachelor Nation has been waiting a long time to hear who the new hopefully permanent host of The Bachelor is. Today, it’s finally being announced, and many fans may be surprised. Filming for Bachelor Clayton Echard began filming Monday night, according to Reality Steve. ABC needed to announce the host. Finally, the big announcement was made! Now, who will host?

Who is the new host of The Bachelor?

ABC made the big announcement Tuesday regarding the host for Season 26 of The Bachelor. Twitter announced that Jesse Palmer would host the following season. So far, it’s just been noted he’s doing Season 26. However, they want to most likely make him a permanent host of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

Variety also shared the big news. Palmer has spoken out and said, “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including, at one time, my own.” He continued, “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience, and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

Jesse has experience with the show as well. He was The Bachelor in 2004. According to the report, Jesse is currently hosting ABC’s summer series, The Ultimate Surfer. Plus, he previously hosted the network’s reality series The Proposal in 2018. The Bachelor boss Mike Fleiss also created that show. He has also hosted ABC’s Disney Parks’ holiday specials and ABC’s presentation of the NFL Draft.

Chris Harrison was the original host. Palmer will replace him. He left the show earlier this year, falling the drama that ensued from Matt James season of The Bachelor.

Kaitlyn and Tayshia Adams stepped in a while, waiting for a permanent host.

Welcome back, @JessePalmerTV! 🌹 Jesse Palmer will be hosting the upcoming season of #TheBachelor. pic.twitter.com/f4yb1hnvY4

— The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) September 28, 2021

The upcoming season

According to Reality Steve, the show started filming the upcoming season Monday night. ABC has yet not officially announced Clayton Echard as its lead. However, even Clayton himself has commented and said he’s nervous. His hometown made a big deal and offered support.

Clayton will appear in Michelle Young’s upcoming season of The Bachelorette, which premieres on October 19.

What do you think of Jesse Palmer’s new host?