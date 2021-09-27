So Did Megan Fox Post Naughty Photos Meant For Machine Gun Kelly or Instagram?!

Megan Fox’s Instagram has been provocative a lot lately. Throughout this month alone, the Hollywood stunner has been posting sexy photos non-stop. Megan is feeling herself these days, and it shows. She’s happy and in love with her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.

The two were first spotted together in May 2021. Since then, the pair have been inseparable. Some fans enjoy seeing Megan’s newfound freedom with the rapper. Others are disgusted with her Instagram posts, including the captions.

Megan has been using the platform to discuss their intimate life. But did the Transformers star recently post scantily-clad photos meant for her man’s eyes only?

Megan Fox goes braless in new photos.

The dark-haired beauty shared a new series of photos on her Instagram feed. On Saturday, September 25, Megan Fox shared three photos that showed her braless under a black T-shirt, which she paired with a matching thong. The first photo shows her raising her arms and pouting her full lips. In the second photo, she picks up her shirt and shows off her taut stomach.

In the last photo, Megan sits as she smolders. Were these photos meant for her man rather than Instagram? In the caption, Jennifer’s Body star wrote, “Whatever daddy says 😏.” Megan’s boyfriend commented, “🤐,” meaning his lips are sealed.

Despite the teasing, these naughty photos are not the cause of a leak. Megan meant to share them with her followers. As fans know, the couple loves to show affection on and off social media. They aren’t shy when it comes to showing their feelings for one another.

They appear to be from her SKIMS photoshoot with Kourtney Kardashian. The two brunettes broke Instagram with their steamy photoshoot. TV Shows Ace tirelessly reported on the tantalizing photos. Megan and Kourtney have become best friends since their boyfriends have been good friends for years.

Fans are fed up with her captions.

Megan Fox loves to drive her 16.4 million followers wild. She has been posting non-stop and using wild captions to grab their attention. She previously opened up about her racy Airbnb stay with the “Bloody Valentine” performer. Over time, fans have become fed up with Megan’s captions. They think she’s doing too much.

“ MEGAN, THE CAPTIONS RECENTLY??? “

“ “ she really wrote that in the caption. “

“ “ WHAT ARE THESE CAPTIONS, MEGAN-“

“ Megan, the caption… I can’t do this anymore. “

“ “ ily but please stop with the ‘daddy’ “

This isn’t the first time that Megan Fox referred to her beau as “daddy.” When Kourtney and Megan introduced their men at the 2021 Video Music Awards, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star said, “New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies.” The comment didn’t sit well with most fans, including an unimpressed Kourtney.

What are your thoughts on Megan’s sexy Instagram posts? What do you think of her captions? Do you think she needs to stop? Sound off below in the comments.