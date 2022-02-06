Snowboarder Jamie Anderson’s Fiance Tyler Nicholson Is Also An Athlete

Snowboarder Jamie Anderson is headed back to the Olympics. She’s already earned two gold medals and holds the “Triple Crown” title for winning big at the X Games, the Dew Tour, and the US Open. The sport is equally important to her fiancé, Tyler Nicholson — he’s also a professional snowboarder.

The Couple Have Known Each Other For Years

Nicholson is Canadian and has also represented his country at the Olympics. He was part of the country’s team for the 2018 Winter Olympics. He picked up a medal of his own at the 2017 X Games, earning silver in slopestyle.

The couple has known each other for years but didn’t start dating right away. “I knew she was an awesome shredder and I knew that, and [she] was just like an icon in snowboarding so I was intimidated to talk to her,” Nicholson said in an interview with the CBC.

Anderson added, “And then we’re out drinking and dancing and staying at one of my sponsors’ house, and he walked me to the neighborhood and we had a little kiss on the stairs — and then he told me he was 17.”

Anderson, who was 21 at the time, said she was surprised by the age difference, but the two stayed in touch and eventually started dating. “He’s made me a way better snowboarder, even in the short couple of years we’ve been spending time together,” Anderson shared. “I think just having somebody that you trust in your life that believes in you and sees what you’re capable of makes a huge difference.”

“We love snowboarding, we love adventure, we’re always going on missions like camping and exploring, and he’s learning to fly those little airplanes,” she continued. “We spend a lot of time in Canada and it’s just fun, especially here at the Olympics.”

Nicholson Finally Popped The Question

The couple finally made it official just before Anderson headed to Beijing. “Yes, of course!” Anderson captioned a photo of Nicholson and her hand, sporting a beautiful diamond. “I love you so much Tyler! You are my rock, my best friend, my adventure & life partner.”

“Well we’ve been through it all, the highest of highs & the lowest of lows.. We have shared some of the best moments of life together so far,” Nicholson wrote under a selfie of the pair. “We’ve almost been through everything together in the last 7 years & are so excited to do life together.”

