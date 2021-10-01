Snoop, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar to Perform at Super Bowl

Snoop, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar to Perform at Super Bowl
By Tom O'Brien
Snoop, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar to Perform at Super Bowl

  • The 2022 Super Bowl halftime show features a star-studded lineup.
  • Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem will headline the show.

The National Football League announced on Thursday that Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, and Eminem will headline the famed Super Bowl LVI halftime show.

“43 Grammys, 19 No. 1 Billboard albums and 5 legendary artists on the biggest stage in Los Angeles for the #SBLVI #PepsiHalftime show,” the NFL’s tweet announcing the lineup said.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a press release. 

The show was announced as part of the NFL’s partnership with Pepsi and with Jay-Z’s record label Roc Nation. Super Bowl LVI will be held on February 13,  2022, at the SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, California.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

