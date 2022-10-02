‘SNL’s Weekend Update Tackles Sydney Sweeney Family Saga & Herschel Walker Controversies

Colin Jost & Michael Che started to poke fun at politics in Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update segment.

Jost and Che also joked about Russia, Hurricane Ian, President Biden, Ted Cruz, Ginni Thomas, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lizzo’s flute playing, and the CIA’s plans to launch a new podcast as part of the classic news-desk skit.

Michael Longfellow, the new cast member, made his Weekend Update debut as the child among conservatives. He was asked about his thoughts on the backlash. EuphoriaStar Sydney Sweeney was charged with having Trump-supporting family members.

“Well, my family is from Arizona, so if you can get in trouble for what your parents think — uh, it’s been a good run,”He said.

Longfellow said that he also believed in the importance of “dad is anti-Covid vaccine”As “he doesn’t really believe in the virus” adding he thinks it’s “crazy because every anti-vax article he sends me gives my computer 10 of them.”

Jost and Che were joined by Kenan Thompson and James Austin Johnson at the desk, as Mitch McConnell was present and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walk.

It was also Johnson’s first ever “Weekend Update” appearance.

Che pointed out some questionable statements made by the ex-football player, such as: “Our good air decided to float over to China’s bad air, so when China gets our good air, the bad air got to move.”

“I’ll slow down so you can understand,” Thompson’s Walker said. “We all know air, right? Air Bud, Air Jordan… Erin Brokevich. Science don’t understand. Everybody talking about climate, but what we really should be focusing on is putting Hawaii closer…. bring that climate over here.”

Che then questioned Johnson’s McConnell about the qualifications Walker has to be running for a Senate seat, saying that he plays football and the state of “Georgia likes football.”

After Che asked Walker whether he had ever made any real proposals to Che, the jokes became more chaotic. “BBQ Tuesdays”Another one to “create a department of Instagram booty”To defeat the girls “faking their cake.”