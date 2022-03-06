SNL: Watch CharliXCX Perform

Finally, Charli XCX from Bouffant finally performed. Saturday Night LiveShe was not disappointed.

The British pop singer’s original appearance on the show was canceled last December due to a Covid-19 outbreak among the SNLCast and crew. Charli was in NYC the day after Eric Adams, NYC Mayor, removed the indoor mask mandate because the city’s case rates remain low. She was there shaking her cowboy-dominatrix arse into a newer, more sexier phase of pandemic response.

Charli started her set with the lilting “Beg For You,” a disco-inspired song she originally recorded with R&B-pop singer Rina Sawayama. Charli sang hornily while walking around in white patent leather platform shoes. “Can I take you to the airport? Make out under the bathroom lights?”

Her second song is here “Baby,”XCX revived leather bikini wear fromThe music video. Like the song, the outfit is full of sex appeal. Charli, flanked onstage by two dancers and a Xena-level of confidence, exuded Xena levels of confidence. And it was more than a little clear she’d seenA Cher videoOr Two.