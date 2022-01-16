SNL takes a jab at Biden. COVID-19 Response Build Back Better

“SNL”They took aim at Biden’s response to the surging COVID-19 case in their first show in 2022.

“Saturday Night Live” OpenThey made their first public appearance in 2022 and took aim at President Joe Biden’s response as Omicron spread through the US.

James Austin Johnson, Biden’s spokesperson on Omicron, said that the increase in Omicron cases was due to people seeing. “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

“Stop seeing ‘Spider-Man,'”Johnson’s Biden spoke. “Think about it, when did ‘Spider-Man’ come out? December 17. When did every single person get Omicron? The week after December 17.”

The reporter asked Biden if there were any data to back his claims.

“Yes, everyone in America has seen ‘Spider-Man’ like eight times,”Johnson’s Biden spoke. “Everyone in America also has COVID-19. Stop seeing ‘Spider-Man.'”

The Sony and Marvel Studios films crossed the Global box office hits $1 billion late last month.

Biden responded to a reporter who asked about testing issues: “You want to know if you have COVID-19? Look at your hand. Is it holding a ticket to ‘Spider-Man’? If so, you have COVID-19.”

Recent weeks saw record numbers of COVID-19 cases. One million cases were recorded in 24 hours.

When reporters were asked about the other “problems facing Americans”Biden responded with an answer, “Like inflation or voting rights,” “Spider-Man.”

“You think people can focus on voting rights when Spider-Man’s Aunt May is a freaking smoke show?” Biden asked.

A reporter asked Biden if the true reason the voting rights bill wasn’t passed was that Democratic members of Congress refused to eliminate the filibuster. Biden responded with: “That’s right. Spider-Man has his villains. I have Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema.”

Sinema and Manchin have obstructed the Freedom to Vote Act’s passage over opposition. For the filibuster, create a carveout.

Johnson’s Biden laughed at himself by joking that there is a Biden in another universe and wants people to see it. “Spider-Man.”He said he also consulted with Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Marvel’s Doctor. Strange discovered that at least three Joes Bidens were involved in the investigation: the one he lost to Donald Trump, the one who was the victor, and the one who is the one who won. “greatest president in history.”

Pete Davidson was able to enter a portal and ended the segment. “Cool Joe Biden”From the “real world.”Davidson’s Biden informs everyone that they live in a world that was made up in a joke by the Chicago Cubs in 2016. But that universe can collapse at any moment.

Johnson’s Biden questioned Davidson if he was still president of the real world.

“Of course not. Did you really think you could lose four times and then finally win when you’re 78?”Davidson’s Biden responds.

Johnson’s Biden stated that he would return to the Portal after he has completed Build Back Better.

“Even in the real universe, that thing is not passing,”Davidson responded.