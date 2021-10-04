‘SNL’ Producer Ken Aymong Retires After 3 Decades

“SNL” supervising producer Ken Aymong is retiring after working on the NBC sketch comedy show since 1980.

“Saturday Night Live” cast member Colin Jost acknowledged Aymong’s exit on the show’s Oct. 2 episode – which was also its 47th season premiere – by holding up a sign that read, “We’ll miss you, Ken.”

Aymong joined the show in its 5th season, serving under executive producer Lorne Michaels for most of that time, tracking the show’s finances and revenue.

This is one of the latest changes to a long-living television program, among staff and cast rotations. Three new faces have joined the comedy cast — Aristotle Atharz, Sarah Sherman and James Austin Johnson, who debuted on Saturday as President Biden.

Don Roy King, “SNL” director for 15 years, is also set to retire. He was just the fourth director in the sketch-comedy show’s 46-year history. He will be replaced by “Ellen” director Liz Patrick, who will be shadowing him for the first few episodes of the new season and then pass her the baton.

Beck Bennett has exited the show after eight seasons, as has Lauren Holt, who was a featured player last year. Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant and Cecily Strong are all be back in the cast, as is Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Kenan Thompson, Melissa Villaseñor and Bowen Yang.

Andrew Dismuke and Punkie Johnson have returned for Season 47 as featured players.