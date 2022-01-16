‘SNL’ Gives ‘Family Matters’Remake Seires gives life a dark and dramatic twist

Saturday Night LivePeacock was given a pitch to find a new job. Family MattersAfter the NBC streamer dropped a trailer, rebootFresh Prince Series Bel-Air.

The sketch is trailer-like and features clips from Chicago, which follow a familiar figure in bright stripes walking through seedy streets. Chris Redd appears as the belovedFamily MattersJaleelWhite played Steve Urkel as nerd Steve Urkel in the original series. Instead of his cheery attitude, Redd’s Urkel takes on a more cynical view of the world. The family comedy also features other characters.

“The goofy characters you loved in the ’90s with absolutely none of the fun or the charm,”The sketch represents the series and is appropriately titled Urkel.

Also featured in the sketch were host Ariana deBose and Mikey Day. Even in the darker tone, Urkel’s still his quirky self – kinda. When he catches Day’s character hanging out with Nwodim’s Laura Winslow, originally portrayed by Kellie Shanygne Williams, he beats him to a pulp.

“Did I do that?” Redd’s Urkel says with each punch.

To debut February 13 Bel-Air is based on Morgan Cooper’s popular fan film that re-envisions the original series, and hails from Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith’s Westbrook Studios and Universal Television.

West Side Story‘s DeBose, who just nabbed a SAG Award nomination this week, made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut. Musical guest: Jack Antonoff-led Bleachers. Roddy Ricch dropped out because of Covid-19 exposure.