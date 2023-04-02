If you’ve been on Snapchat recently, you will have seen the app has got rid of games – but why? Keep reading for more information.

Snapchat used to allow you to play many different games. You could access them by taping the rocket icon at the homepage.

It was released in 2019. Millions of people played the fun mini-games Flip The Egg, Snake Squad, and Chest Quest.

However, they’re no longer available for iOS or Android and the messaging app’s games feature has disappeared completely.

Here’s the real reason…

Snapchat removed all games.

Snapchat removed games to focus on other areas of the app and make room for new things, although it’s not quite clear what that is yet.

“Games and Minis are no longer available. We’ll be bringing more focus to other Snapchat products and features that will be beneficial to creators and content viewers,” Snapchat said on Twitter.

“We’re always working to improve the Snapchat experience on both platforms, so some features may change over time,” the app also wrote.

Snapchat’s much-loved Easter Egg Hunt game is no longer available either. Although it was launched in 2018, the game proved to be immensely popular, there have been no updates since 2020.

Snapchat users are distraught

While games have been removed from most devices more than two years ago, many people still use Snapchat to voice their dismay.

One person wrote: “The worst thing about 2023 so far is Snapchat removing the games from chats.”

“I used to be in a committed relationship with Snapchat till it removed the games,” said another.

A third person added: “I hate Snapchat for removing the games.”

“Absolutely fuming with you Snapchat, can’t believe you got rid of Snap games,” someone else tweeted.

Snapchat rumored to be removing Snapscores

A rumor is also flooding social media that Snapchat is removing Snapscores in 2023, but this hasn’t been confirmed by the site.

Snapscore increases every time you send or get a Snapchat message. This allows other Snapchat users to see your exact Snapscore.

It’s always been one of the app’s most popular features as you can see if one of your friends are messaging someone else.

The rumor that Snapchat is getting rid of the feature went viral on TikTok in March, and it’s not sitting well with users.

HITC Media and GRV Media reached out to Snapchat in order for them to comment.

Other news: Funny April Fools’ memes 2023 to help get you through the day