Snake-swallower dies after viper bites tongue in horror scene

Snake-swallower dies after viper bites tongue in horror scene
By Brandon Pitt
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

A snake-swallowing daredevil has died after a viper bit his tongue and throat and caused a horrific allergic reaction.

Video shows the farm worker, 55, performing a “trick” in which he traps the snake in his mouth in front of workmates in a watermelon field in Astrakhan, Russia.

According to reports, the man had already twice put the viper down his throat before.

The footage shows that the snake bit the man’s tongue on his third attempt.

The bite of the snake, while it can be fatal to humans, isn’t considered poisonous.

A few hours later the unnamed melon farmer was admitted to hospital and diagnosed with Quincke’s edema after his tongue and throat swelled after an “allergic reaction”.



Man with snake in his mouth
The man attempted to perform a trick where he ‘traps’ the snake inside his mouth

He was reported to have suffered anaphylactic shock.

His tongue “could barely fit in his mouth” and he was left gasping for breath, said one report.

Antrakhan 24, reports that despite all the efforts of doctors at Kharabalinskiy’s district hospital, he was not saved.

According to locals, snake-swallowing is a very popular trick.

The News outlet Punkt-A confirmed the snake was a steppe vicper that was found among the stems from picked watermelons.



Man with the snake in his mouth
The man tried the trick twice but on the third attempt, the viper bit him

The report said: “The steppe viper is poisonous, but only insects can truly fear it.

“For humans, the poison is not dangerous.”

The agricultural worker “died solely from an allergic reaction similar to what may occur with a wasp sting”.

According to the report, locals should refrain from swallowing serpents.

It went on: “You just should not try to swallow a snake or carry out any other experiments if you are not sure that it may end up in an unfavourable way for you.”

To stay up to date with all the latest news, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here.

Latest News

Previous articleCristiano Ronaldo could set yet another record when Man Utd take on Aston Villa
Next articleExclusive to ‘Alaskan Bush People,’ Charcoal DIY Beauty Tips With Rain And Snowbird

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder