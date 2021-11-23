Snail Mail postpones 2021 & 2022 Tour Dates Citing Voice Cord Damage

Snail Mail’s Lindsey Jordan has announced that an ongoing struggle with her vocal health has reached a breaking point that must be rectified with vocal cord surgery in order to prevent permanent damage.

Snail Mail was set to kick off a North American tour later this week with a show at Richmond, Virginia’s the National. The dates for 2021, which extend into 2022, were rescheduled for late next summer. After the singer is fully recovered, the U.S. leg will begin in Philadelphia on April 5.

Current plans for the 2022 European tour dates are being rescheduled. New dates will be announced soon.

Jordan made the following statement: “I’ve been struggling with my vocal health more and more each year. I lose my voice after a couple of days of singing. I went to see an ENT last week and they found massive polyps in my vocal cords (surprisingly from vocal trauma due to talking!! shocker lol) that need to be operated on to prevent permanent damage to my voice. The recovery time is three months/speech therapy and in an effort to make sure the rest of the tour can happen.”

The tour was scheduled as Snail Mail’s first time back on the road following shows in support of her groundbreaking 2018 debut album SucculentThis time, she performed songs from her newly released follow-up. Valentine.

“At some point, I realized that my IRL person was suffering because of having to be an internet person. I just wanted to work on my IRL person,”Jordan said Rolling Stone. “I don’t necessarily think it’s good for my mental health. I would rather just do my thing — make the music, put it out there, and play the shows.”

Snail Mail Tour Dates

April 5 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer

April 6 – Philadelphia PA @ Union Transfer

April 7 – Brooklyn NY @ Kings Theatre

April 8 – Boston MA @ Royale

April 9 – Montreal QC @ Club Soda

April 11 – Toronto ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

April 12 – Cleveland OH @ Agora Theatre

April 14 – Chicago IL @ Riviera Theatre

April 15 – Minneapolis MN @ First Avenue

April 16 – Lawrence KS @ Liberty Hall

April 17 – Denver CO @ Ogden Theater

April 19 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

April 20 – Seattle WA @ Moore Theatre

April 21 – Vancouver BC @ Vogue Theatre

April 22 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom

April 23 – Portland OR @ Wonder Ballroom

April 24 – Oakland CA @ Fox Theater

April 27 – Los Angeles CA @ Hollywood Palladium

April 28 – San Diego CA @ The Observatory North Park

April 29 – Mesa AZ @ The Nile

April 30 – Santa Fe NM @ Meow Wolf

May 2 – Austin TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

May 3 – Dallas TX @The Factory Studio

May 5 – Atlanta GA @ The Masquerade – Heaven Stage

May 6 – Asheville NC @ The Orange Peel

May 7 – Carrboro NC @ Cat’s Cradle

May 8 – Nashville TN @ Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville

August 12 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

August 16 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

August 17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

August 19 – Richmond, VA @ The National

August 20 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

August 21 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

August 23 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theater

August 24 – Tampa FL @ The Ritz Ybor

August 26 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

August 27 – Knoxville,TN @ The Mill & Mine

August 28 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

August 30 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre

August 31 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

September 2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

September 3 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

September 4 – Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

September 6 – Detroit ,MI @ Majestic Theatre

September 7 – Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

September 9 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore