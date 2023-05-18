Smoking or vaping on cruise ships is not allowed.

Cruises can make for a great family holiday, but many smokers worry they’ll be unable light up a cigarette onboard.

Now they are interested in knowing more about the smoking regulations on famous cruise lines such as Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Norwegian.

2 Large passenger ships, cruise ships are used to vacation. Credit: Getty

Is it legal to smoke on a cruise?

A cruise ship has several decks from which passengers can take in the sea air.

Smoking is allowed almost everywhere on all major cruise ships, even if the decks may be outdoors.

What are the smoking areas on cruise ships?

The majority of cruise ships have designated non-smoking areas. However, some cruise lines provide specific smoking rooms for people who want to smoke cigarettes, electronic cigarettes, cigars, or pipes.

Smoking is allowed in some restaurants, bars and casinos.

Even though smoking is permitted in some areas of the ship, staterooms are often off-limits. Passengers violating these policies may be subject to a $250 fine.

You should check in advance with your cruise ship to determine where the smoking areas are.

2 In designated smoking areas, passengers are permitted to smoke aboard cruise ships Credit: Getty

What is the vape policy on cruise ships?

The electronic cigarette or vape is a device which simulates smoking tobacco.

Vapes, unlike cigarettes that burn tobacco to provide nicotine, use e-liquid which can be less harmful.

Vapes, while they may be different from cigarettes in the sense of how they smoke, are usually treated as a form of tobacco, which means they’re also treated similarly.

Vapes are permitted on cruise ships, however, most only permit smokers to utilize them in smoking zones.