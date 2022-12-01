Smile’s Parker Finn Explains the Challenge of Filming That Terrible Birthday Party Scene

The following are some of the highlights from an Interview with CinemaBlendParker Finn (writer and director) spoke about how it was difficult to present a wide range of scary and disturbing scenes throughout. “Smile.” “All the scares in the film were definitely, you know, bespoke and logistical challenges for every single one of them. I wanted to make sure that we weren’t just scaring people the same way over and over again–that there was a sort of escalation to the scares and an unexpected nature to them,” Finn explained.

The birthday party scene was the problem. Rose arrives at her sister’s house to celebrate her nephew’s first birthday. She had previously refused to come. The present she brings is a toy train, which Rose wrapped in film. The train was missing from her box, so Rose replaced it with Rose’s cat.

“The birthday party scene was a major logistical challenge with the extras and so many children around, and also what Sosie had to do in the middle of all of that,” Finn continued. This scene is both disturbing for the characters, and also the audience. The scene is a disturbing one, as it shows how Rose’s life has changed.

Rose, who saw the cat’s smiling face again after the revelation, panics and falls through the glass coffee table of her sister in front of all the children. This only adds to the terror these children witnessed.