Smart Couple take revenge On Upstairs neighbours who party all Night!

A couple complaining their upstairs neighbour kept them awake all night got revenge in a very creative way – by walking on the ceiling.

A TikTok Video uploaded by user @mav_n_mandii shows Mav holding Mandii upside down so that she can kick her feet against the ceiling.

Mav holds his girlfriend, Mav, up the ceiling as he walks through the entire apartment.

They captioned the video. “douchebags”It has been viewed over 4 million times, and has received thousands of comments.

One user commented: “This is so petty I love it.”

Another joke: “Your friend when they come over, ‘Why are there footprints on the ceiling?'”

“This is a battle you’ll never win from the bottom, “A third user commented.

Someone else shared: “I live in an apartment on the second floor my downstairs neighbour gets mad at us for just walking lol she keeps yelling at us we ain’t even that bad.”

