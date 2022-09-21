Small Alaska Communities are Plagued By Power Outages Following Typhoon Merbok

The aftermath of one the most destructive storms the region has seen is still being felt by residents in Hooper Bay, Alaska and its surrounding areas. According to The Weather Channel, it was caused by Typhoon Merbok that hit the region over the weekend. USA Today.

Authorities are currently looking into the destruction in order to determine the necessity for food and water.

“Today, the Red Cross designated the storm event in Western Alaska a Level 4 disaster, which allows the Red Cross to fundraise directly for the recovery effort,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy wrote the following Twitter.

“About 50 Red Cross team members from all over the country are now on the ground deploying to the affected areas.”

Dunleavy has issued a disaster declaration and said authorities are moving quickly to provide relief for those affected.

“From Scammon Bay to Hooper Bay, neighbors helping neighbors, and response teams working with all to repair, rebuild and prepare for the approaching winter,” Dunleavy tweeted. “We will continue to monitor the storm and update Alaskans as much as possible.”

Residents are experiencing significant damage to their homes, roads, and other structures in the area. They are also experiencing power cuts.

No injuries or deaths have been reported so far.

About 21,000 people live in the small community of western Colorado. The storm impacted the entire 1000-mile coastline.

Hooper Bay is not the only one that was hit. Other communities included in the attack are Golovin (Nome), Shaktoolik and Unalakleet.

More damage is being discovered as the floodwaters recede.