‘SmackDown’ FTW, but ‘Blue Bloods’ Gets Big Audience

‘SmackDown’ FTW, but ‘Blue Bloods’ Gets Big Audience
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDownLast night’s demo wars were won by the Field with a 0.6.

But just behind the perennial Friday night wrestling winner was ABC’s two-hour special, The Most Magical Story On EarthCelebration of Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Year hosted by The ViewWhoopi Goldberg is the cohost. It received a 0.5 rating in demos. Unfortunately, ABC’s 20/20 didn’t sustain that momentum. It’s spotlight on faux heiress and convicted con artist Anna Sorokin tumbled to an 0.3.

Over at CBS, the eye network’s crime drama lineup came roaring back to life. The season debut of CBS’s SWAT The total audience was 4.68 million and the early returns were 0.4. Season debut of The Strong Lead-In was a success. Magnum P.This also saw a 0.4. The big kahuna was the season debut of Blue Bloods, which had an 0.4 in demos but brought in the night’s largest total audience at 5.98 million.

NBC aired a rerun its compelling new show Ordinary JoeAfter that, she had a brand new job. DatelineIts look at the murder of an North Carolina man earned it a 0.4

The CW watched the season debut of Penn & Teller: Fool Us,This was followed by a 0.1. But DynastyThe 0.0 was a tick lower than the original 0.

Latest News

Previous articleJana Kramer and Mike Caussin Reveal the Dating Rule They Both Accept
Next articleWomen’s March: Stars Rally for Reproductive Rights

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact