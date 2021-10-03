‘SmackDown’ FTW, but ‘Blue Bloods’ Gets Big Audience

Fox’s WWE Friday Night SmackDownLast night’s demo wars were won by the Field with a 0.6.

But just behind the perennial Friday night wrestling winner was ABC’s two-hour special, The Most Magical Story On EarthCelebration of Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Year hosted by The ViewWhoopi Goldberg is the cohost. It received a 0.5 rating in demos. Unfortunately, ABC’s 20/20 didn’t sustain that momentum. It’s spotlight on faux heiress and convicted con artist Anna Sorokin tumbled to an 0.3.

Over at CBS, the eye network’s crime drama lineup came roaring back to life. The season debut of CBS’s SWAT The total audience was 4.68 million and the early returns were 0.4. Season debut of The Strong Lead-In was a success. Magnum P.This also saw a 0.4. The big kahuna was the season debut of Blue Bloods, which had an 0.4 in demos but brought in the night’s largest total audience at 5.98 million.

NBC aired a rerun its compelling new show Ordinary JoeAfter that, she had a brand new job. DatelineIts look at the murder of an North Carolina man earned it a 0.4

The CW watched the season debut of Penn & Teller: Fool Us,This was followed by a 0.1. But DynastyThe 0.0 was a tick lower than the original 0.