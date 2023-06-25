Sleepless In Seattle: Secrets that are Magical

The production cast a wide net when it came to finding the right kid to play Sam’s matchmaker son Jonah, and the young actors who came up during the search, per Carlson, included Elijah Wood, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ben SavageThe following are some examples of how to get started: Rider Strong, Jason Schwartzman The following are some examples of how to get started: Joaquin Leaf (or still Leaf) Phoenix—who, at 17, was quickly crossed off as too old for the part.

The part eventually went to 8-year-oldNathan Watt. The casting director said he was “frickin adorable.” Laura RosenthalEphron and Carlson were both Ephron’s top choices.

But according to multiple accounts, after just a few days of filming it was clear that Watt—who had never been in a movie—wasn’t going to work out. The on-site editor remembered, “The kid wasn’t much an actor.” Bob ReitanoHe couldn’t even remember what he was supposed to say.

Watts, the star ofUnstrung Heroes You can also find out more about Diane Keatona few years later but stopped acting in his teens, told Carlson that he didn’t remember much about the experience, except for Rosie O’DonnellEphron is “abrasive” and funny, while Ephron’s being kind and funny. He said that it was unfortunate the plan didn’t pan out but added “I was eight.”

Enter Ross MalingerHe made his film debut in 1990.Kindergarten CopJonah. “He was an 8-year-old who understood that there’s a difference between saying the lines and playing around,” Hanks told Carlson. “I’m not sure what it was but it became apparent as soon as Ross and I started working together. Inexplicable.”

