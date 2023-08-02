Slack down updates — Hundreds of users report issues with website and photos showing up blurry

HUNDREDS of Slack users are experiencing issues with the platform this afternoon.
Users are unable to see photos, and instead can only see a blurry image.
Reports began to rise on Wednesday afternoon in both the United States and the United Kingdom.
The U.S Sun has reached out to Slack for comment.
Problems with image viewing
Users are mainly reporting issues with viewing images on Slack.
One user commented on the Downdetector page: “Images are blurred and cannot be previewed when clicked.”
Slack comments on the problem
Slack users have flooded Twitter commenting that the app is down and some have gotten a response.
People joke about Slack outage
Slack users have taken to Twitter to joke about the widespread outage.
Reports reach over 1,700
Over 1,700 reports have flooded Downdetector early Wednesday afternoon.
Hundreds of reports are also showing in the UK.
Reports increasing
More than 1,000 users have reported issues with the app, per Downdetector.
Pictures being sent through the app have also appeared blurry.
Slack outage and reported problems map
The issues users are experiencing with Slack are widespread across the United States.
For the most part, the west coast of the country is experiencing the most problems.
Hundreds report Slack issues
Over 440 issue reports have flooded Downdetector.
Almost half of the reported problems are with Server Connection.
36 percent of users reported issues with Sending Messages.