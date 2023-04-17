Skyscanner is a great tool to find cheap flights.

Skyscanner, a website that compares flights and offers holidaymakers the best deals on airfares, has added a brand new feature.

Flying prices are rising, and it is vital to find creative and reliable methods of reducing them.

2 Skyscanner, a flight comparison site, has added a feature that helps customers to find the best flights. Credit: Getty

Many ways exist to save money on holidays. But they require patience.

Skyscanner’s flight comparison tool has a brand new filter to make it easy for you to search and find cheap airfares.

This new tool is designed for travellers to find the best flights at the best prices.

Report by Conde Nast TravellerThe feature allows customers to identify when the best time to book flights is, as well as which day of the week to fly.

Skyscanner analyzes data from flight price history to provide holidaymakers with useful information.

Skyscanner’s Jemma Porter said that 19% of travelers believe the price of a flight is their most important factor when planning a vacation.

“So, we’re putting our data to good use by helping you find the best time to book.”

Sun Online Travel tested the Skyscanner Savings Generator.

Holidaymakers are advised to plan their return flight from London to Rome 36 weeks before the scheduled date and fly on a Monday.

For flights between London and Malaga it is best to make your bookings 50 weeks prior to the flight date. It’s also best to travel on Tuesdays.

To get the best deal with Skyscanner you will need to have a well-planned holiday.

However, there is still some good news to holidaymakers that are spontaneous.

Sam (also known as sam_jarman) a user of TikTok revealed his secret to finding the best airfares using Google Flights.

Meanwhile, this dad revealed how he keeps costs down on his family holidays.