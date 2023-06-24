Sky’s new accessory could help me save hundreds of dollars in the future

Sky has always been the king of television, but with their latest offering they’re taking a new turn.

Sky Live, an interactive videocamera that is attached to Sky Glass allows you to talk to family members, play motion-based games, and do some fitness.

3 Live-stream the match with your friends to share their reactions Sky

It’s a fact that we have seen this a great deal in the past.

Not conveniently linked into TV packages and heavily associated with our favourite films and shows.

This isn’t cheap, but in the end it may save me a lot of money.

Sky Live: Set-up

Sky Live is an ultra-compact camera which sits on the top of Sky Glass TV. It fits on perfectly and remains firmly fixed in place due to its magnets.

The design is very discreet.

Sky Glass TV is easy to set up with just two cables.

You don’t need to remove a plug.

You will see the installation screen instantly and you can start using it within minutes. Simple.

Anyone concerned with privacy can press the button at the top to turn the device off instantly.

Sky states that when the light is on you will see a bright white glow on your front.

The camera is 12-megapixels with a 106° wide field of view which looks great on screen.

3 Monopoly Fruit Ninja are two of the most popular games. Sky

Sky Live Chat: Watch and chat together

Sky Live’s video chat uses Zoom, so you can speak to anyone who has a Zoom Account whether or not they own a Sky Glass/Sky Live Kit.

There’s no charge for the Zoom account, but calls are limited to 40 minutes (which is plenty for me).

Watch Together brings you a whole new level of excitement, much like the lockdown days that Netflix and Disney+ used to offer.

It worked great during the game of Cricket. I tested it out with Sky representatives during a demonstration.

It is easy to see that sports enthusiasts can use this feature when watching big games with friends from afar.

The main feed is accompanied by four screens that show them live. This allows you to choose between live Sky TV channels or content on demand.

All my friends need Sky Glass and Sky Live, which are currently at zero. So until they upgrade, I am stuck watching videos and sending WhatsApps.

Sky Live: games and fun bits

Sky+ has had some secret side gigs – Beehive Bedlam is one of my favorites.

Sky Live’s motion-enabled gaming uses AI body tracking, gesture controls and AI body-tracking.

Some classics, like Fruit Ninja allow you to cut with the wave of your arm, and multiplayer games, like Monopoly.

But Starri, a body-controlled rhythm game is good fun, as I attempt to move to Lady Gaga’s Poker Face – I can see this being a bit of a crowd pleaser at my next house party.

Sky has shown Central Recorder the demo for a new Peppa Pig video game, which I believe will be very popular with families.

This is a real Peppa episode where you’ll have to play around with the sections. For example, Peppa will jump in a puddle to ask you to follow suit.

Sky offers a service called VideoBooth which lets you experiment with Snapchat filters.

Many are themed after Sky TV shows and movies, such as Trolls.

Sky Sports News has a studio where you can sit and watch the news.

WhatsApp, Facebook and other social applications can be used to send the images.

Sky Live: Fitness

Fitness feature Mvmnt stands out for me.

The gym is not my favorite place to be and it’s hard for me fit in sessions around work.

Gym memberships can be expensive.

The Mvmnt app has over 130 interactive classes. These include strength, flexibility, Pilates, and yoga.

This isn’t your average on-demand content.

It will score you according to how you perform.

The machine told me repeatedly that my back was not straight when I performed a squat.

It makes it more real when a virtual coach provides feedback after each session.

Sky Live: Cost

Sky Live doesn’t come cheap.

To buy it outright costs you a whooping £290.

You can buy it interest-free at £6 per month – but that’s on a lengthy 48 month contract.

There’s a 24 month option too, at £12 per month.

Sky Live: Verdict

Sky has reinvented the way that we watch television time and time again.

Sky Live seems to be a costly way to do it.

It all depends on how you use it and what you get from it.

It’s possible to save money if you already have fitness equipment and want to give it up.

You’ll also get more enjoyment from the game if you have a larger family. Children will enjoy playing the top-quality games.

Watch Together may seem like a nice idea but it is useless to me until I have friends who use Sky Glass and Sky Live.

Sky has a long-term commitment to the industry. It is already working with partners on new games and improving the technology, so that it can detect even the smallest movements like finger movement.

3 This fitness tool will improve your body posture Sky

